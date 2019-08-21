“Before, I did not intellectually understand a theology that would see people like our current president as instruments of God’s will. But this transcends the story of the Fellowship. We find ourselves on the precipice of a crisis of democracy — the destabilization of Europe and the rise of Christian nationalism and ethnic nationalism. Is faith going to be a bulwark against authoritarianism,or accelerate that moment? That’s the profound question we need to be asking. What’s the role of the faith community? Is it sheltering immigrants who have come to this country illegally, or is it justifying a president whose policies demonize them? How the faith community responds to political leadership and those social challenges is of enormous importance regardless of how you feel about the fellowship itself.