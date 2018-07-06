A Week In Arlington, VA, On A $90,000 Salary

6:45 p.m. — After our usual Friday night back and forth of "What do you want to do for dinner?" "I don't know," "What do you want to do?" we decide to go to Safeway for our weekly grocery shop. We know we'll go out to dinner tomorrow, and it's very rare that we go out to dinner more than once in a week. We usually choose Friday or Saturday, but sometimes I end up cooking all seven nights of the week instead. We come out of Safeway with lettuce, mushrooms, cucumber, assorted frozen veggies (the kind that steam in the microwave in minutes), sardines, eggs, cheese, coffee, beer, nacho ingredients, and snacks. He pays this time, but I'm the one who pays for items throughout the week as needed, since a weekly shop doesn't always hold us over. I hate wasting food, so we don't buy in bulk. I can easily walk to stores during the week as needed. $47.53