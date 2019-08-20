Story from TV Shows

Ready Your Queue — The Complete Netflix Fall 2019 TV Preview Is Here

You have a lot of television to handle this fall 2019 season. First, there are all the brand-new shows arriving across cable, streaming, and old-school broadcast TV. Then there are the tried-and-true favorites returning across those platforms. On top of that, there is so much Netflix fare, it's easy to lose track of what you wanted to watch.
After all, it often feels like the beloved streaming site is releasing 15 new shows and movies every week. How can anyone keep track over an entire season? Especially since so many heavy hitters will be premiering their first collaborations with Netflix in the coming months. We’re talking about Ryan Murphy’s first series for the streaming giant, Kerry Washington’s much buzzed-about “television event,” plus Oscar-winner Olivia Coleman’s debut as the Queen of England.
Plus, praise be, Elite will be back. The machinations of Las Encinas’ conniving, sexy teens alone is enough to knock you off your feet (and now there are even more of them).
So we’re here with your Netflix-only preview for the fall 2019 television season. Keep reading for a complete chronological guide to the streaming series you need to see, their premiere dates, a low-down on their plots, and a handy trailer. All you have to do is press play.
Falling Inn Love

Premiere: Thursday, August 29

This Christina Milian-led rom-com may not not be a television series, but I can’t avoid shouting it out. It involves an inn, an impossibly hot male lead, and longing glances paired with loaded sentences.

With a plot like that, Falling Inn Love is going to win TV Twitter for Labor Day Weekend — and you need to be ready.
The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance (Season 1)

Premiere: Friday, August 30

Netflix’s nightmare puppets will transport you to a whole new world. A world voiced by a murderer’s row of talent, including Awkwafina, Rocketman’s Taron Egerton, Game of Thrones’ Nathalie Emmanuel, Game of Thrones’ Lena Headey, and Game of Thrones’ Natalie Dormer.

…Actually, Age of Resistance may just be the series your Thrones-missing heart has been waiting for.
Styling Hollywood (Season 1)

Premiere: Friday, August 30

Hollywood stylist Jason Bolden and his husband, celebrity interior designer Adair Curtis, take you inside the world of A-list glam with an honest, funny twist. You’ll get a peek into the lives — and homes — of talent like Gabrielle Union, Ava DuVernay, and Taraji P. Henson.
Elite (Season 2)

Premiere: Friday, September 6

The crown jewel of Netflix’s international teen realm returns with Elite season 2. The latest batch of episodes introduces a handful of new Las Encinas students — prepare for Valerio (Jorge López) to rule Tumblr — and a surprise, possibly deadly mystery.
Unbelievable

Premiere: Friday, September 13

This limited series is bound to become one of Netflix’s most talked about new offerings this fall. Unbelievable, inspired by The Marshall Project and ProPublica Pulitzer Prize-winning article, follows one teen’s (Kaitlyn Dever) story of a rape and home invasion. At the same time, a pair of detectives (Emmy winners Toni Collette and Merritt Wever) begin investigating a pair of disturbingly similar-sounding crimes.

It’s time to figure out if a serial rapist is on the loose.
Criminal (Season 1)

Premiere: Friday, September 20

If interrogations are your favorite part of a crime drama, Criminal is for you. This globetrotting anthology series unravels 12 different alleged crimes with the help of stars like Jessica Jones’ David Tennant and Marvel alum Hayley Atwell.
The Politician (Season 1)

Premiere: Friday, September 27

The Ryan Murphy Netflix Era is here. The superproducer’s first streaming series for the platform has finally arrived, and it is exactly as campily Murphy as we’ve come to expect after Scream Queens, American Horror Story, and Nip/Tuck. Scheming teens, scheming adults, mind-bogglingly good looking men, A-listers, and ripped-from-the-headlines plot lines ahead.
Peaky Blinders (Season 5)

Premiere: Friday, October 4

It’s time you finally jump on the bandwagon for Netflix’s sexy, crime-ridden period drama. Who doesn’t need more Cillian Murphy on their television?
American Son

Premiere: Friday, November 1

Scandal fans, your wait is over. After a year-and-a-half off of our screens, Kerry Washington returns to TV with American Son, a “television event” adaptation of a play of the same name.

Washington starred in the Broadway version of the play last year. It follows her character, Kendra Ellis-Connor, as she looks for answers on the whereabouts of her missing son.
The Crown (Season 3)

Premiere: Sunday, November 17

Are you ready for the newest era of British royals, Netflix fans? Beloved Crown stars Claire Foy and Matt Smith are out as Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip — and in their place are Oscar-winner Olivia Coleman and Outlander’s Tobias Menzies.

More intrigue, Helena Bonham Carter, and corgis will be along for the ride.
