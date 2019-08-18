Can’t Make It To Central Perk? Amazon Has You Covered With Friends Coffee

Sure you’ve got the Friends apothecary table and the entire series at your fingertips, but something is still missing. Hint: it’s Central Perk coffee.
If you have been longing for a cup of joe from the iconic coffee shop while binge-watching Friends episodes on Netflix (at least until they’re gone in 2020), you’re in luck. Central Perk coffee is now available on Amazon, for about $11 per 12 oz bag.
It’s been 25 years (!) since Monica, Ross, Rachel, Chandler, Joey, and Phoebe first graced our TV screens, and in honor of this milestone anniversary Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf released limited edition Central Perk coffee. For caffeine connoisseurs, there are two versions: a medium roast coffee, made from a Brazilian and Colombian blend, and a dark roast version, sold only as whole bean.
Non-coffee drinkers can also purchase a special Central Perk black tea, blended with cornflowers and lemon peel. Phoebe would approve, according to Coffee Bean’s website, where all three items are also available for purchase.
If you want the full Central Perk experience, but can’t make the Friends pop-up event in Los Angeles on August 16 through23, Pottery Barn’s Friends anniversary collection has you covered.
Their special edition porcelain mugs feature phrases superfans of the show may recognize including, “I’ll be there for you,” as well as a regular and a travel-style mug with a simple logo front and center.
