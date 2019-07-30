The One With The Home Goods Line: Shop The New Friends x Pottery Barn Collection

Friends is leaving Netflix and with the show's 25th anniversary looming, many of us are looking for a part of the show to hold onto. Which is why we've been keeping our eye on this Pottery Barn collection since it was first announced in mid-July.
The main apartments in Friends are two of the biggest characters of the show. We collectively wonder: How can a chef and a waitress, both intermittently employed, afford a New York apartment of that size? And then we think: But the lavender walls and gilded mirror are just so perfect. The contents of these apartments are of equal import; Chandler and Joey lived with patio furniture and a canoe in their living room until they shelled out the cash for a pair of lazy boys and a foosball table. And how can we forget the media console Joe built and proceeded to lock himself in? All the best plot points revolve around homes and furniture! (And also Thanksgiving.)
Pottery Barn's new Friends collection, though, is more about how the show made us feel than its actual decor. Whether you're a Monica, a Joey, or a Phoebe, 25 years later, there is more than one way to have a little piece of the show in your home.
Who can forget that shade of lavender that was all over Monica Geller's unrealistically covetable apartment? A small homage, this pillow is also on trend: melodramatic purple is the millennial pink of Gen Z.
A couch like the one in Central Perk would cost more money than most of us can afford. Not to mention, most New York apartments can't fit a couch that size, lest we forget how much pivoting Ross and Rachel had to do for their own couch. A decorative pillow with the iconic Central Perk couch is an easier alternative.
This is for the Friends fan who doesn't want to out themself as a Friends fan. Each of these little apothecary drawers is great for hiding magazine cutouts of the cast members and for hiding the box set you bought after the show was taken down from Netflix.
For when you don't want to have Friends memorabilia all over your home, but you still want the recognizable typeface and title to welcome you every day.
The oversized soup-bowl mugs of Central Perk these mugs are not. But if the café were a real Lower Manhattan staple, it would have these more on-trend camping mugs.
In the world of television, few shows are as classically New York as Friends (yes, yes, we know it was filmed on a set in L.A.). Why not commemorate with with equally New York Hillary Knight-styled illustrations?
