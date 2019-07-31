There's A Friends Homeware Line, Complete With An Apothecary Table

Friends is leaving Netflix and with the show's 25th anniversary looming, many of us are looking for a part of the show to hold onto. Which why we've had our eye on Pottery Barn's Friends collection for a while.
The main apartments in Friends are two of the biggest characters of the show. We collectively wonder: How can a chef and a waitress, both intermittently employed, afford a New York flat of that size? And then we think: But the lavender walls and gilded mirror are just so perfect. The contents of these apartments are of equal importance; Chandler and Joey lived with patio furniture and a canoe in their living room until they shelled out the cash for a pair of lazy boys and a foosball table. And how can we forget the media console Joe built and proceeded to lock himself in? All the best plot points revolve around homes and furniture! (And also Thanksgiving.)
Pottery Barn's new Friends collection, though, is more about how the show made us feel than its actual decor. Whether you're a Monica, a Joey, or a Phoebe, 25 years later, there is more than one way to have a little piece of the show in your home.