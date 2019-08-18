R29 Binge Club: Netflix's Mindhunter Season 2 Recap

Ford believes that the killer will volunteer to work security at the event, and they should put out a call for additional applicants. That way they can look at who applies, and see if anything turns up. Also, they have more information about the killer: he drives a police-like vehicle, lives with his parents, and owns a dog (spoiler alert, these things all turn out to be true about the killer). It takes a little convincing, but the Atlanta commissioner agrees to go along with it a call for additional security. However, in the end it doesn’t work out because they tried to get this off the ground too late and there’s no way to interview and hire so many people in such a short amount of time. Ford is furious knowing that the killer is probably somewhere at this concert and they can’t do anything about it.