“We've never been so — not to get all spiritual — ‘connected,’ But [also] alone. I’m definitely a victim of that. I'll be on my phone and then all of a sudden—like, I'm in LA right now — and I was just in my hotel room and I was just like “Oh my God”. In [that] moment, I wasn't talking to anyone and sitting on my bed, and it’s crazy how you feel like you’re not even really there...if you’re not on your phone! Like, nobody knows if I’m breathing. I need to do a report that I’m still alive! That was another part of the song, the simplistic writing of the chorus. I saw it as text bubbles when you send a text: “You’re not here / it’s not the same / it’s not okay.” It’s not poetry, it’s just very raw. That’s how we all communicate now; it’s a lot less pick-and-choose your words. Everyone just says everything, and you just say it. This song in-particular was influenced by technology and that feeling of not being [fully] present.”