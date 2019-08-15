Story from Music

The "Now And Then" Soundtrack Will Satisfy Your Craving For Sugar, Sugar

Elena Nicolaou
Photo: Moviestore Collection/Shutterstock.
Now and Then is a movie about nostalgia. Now adults, four friends gather to remember the definitive summer of their childhoods. So it's no surprise that in 2019, over 20 years after the movie's release, Now and Then is having a pop culture resurgence. Recently, the 1994 movie was released on a streaming platform for the first time, allowing everyone who was a kid when it came out to have their own Now and Then moment. Remember the summer we watched it for the first time?
Unfortunately, we can't walk around with this movie on a loop (though if you do, please let us know how it goes). We can, however, jam out to the retro soundtrack at all times.
In the movie, the girls listen to songs that were popular in the '60s and '70s, the songs of their childhood. So the movie's soundtrack is also nostalgic, reaching back to a bygone era. It's also golden. Here are the songs that will take you back.
The Archies, "Sugar, Sugar"



When adults put them to work painting a garage door, the girls sing along to the song "Sugar, Sugar" blaring from the stereo. It's not a hard knock life. Fun fact: The Archies are a fictional band comprised of Archie Andrews, Veronica Lodge, Jughead Jones, Betty Cooper, and Reggie Mangle. They might sound familiar because they're the same characters from the Archie-verse in Riverdale.
Tony Orlando, "Knock Three Times"



As Now and Then shows, this song about a guy in love with his downstairs neighbor makes for great bike-riding music. To be honest, though, the lyrics are a smidgen haunting: "Hey girl what ya doin' down there / Dancin' alone every night while I live right above you." Mind your own!
The Jackson Five, "I Want You Back"



"I Want You Back" launched the Jackson Five to stratospheric levels of fame. Sixty years later, the song retains its appeal. Maybe its enduring popularity comes down to science: Pitchfork said it had the "best chord progression in pop music history."
Stevie Wonder, "Signed, Sealed, Delivered I'm Yours"



How will Stevie Wonder's love song age now that we don't send letters as frequently? Unfortunately, "hit send, turned on read receipts, I'm yours" doesn't have the same ring.
Freda Payne, "Band of Gold"



"Band of Gold" is sung from the perspective of a 16-year-old newlywed who's saying the equivalent of, "I've just made a huge mistake." Her husband bolts soon after the wedding and leaves her with just a "band of gold." It's an unlikely subject for a total bop, but total bop it is. Freda Payne's voice is like honey.
The Monkees, "Daydream Believer"



The Monkees were the original Jonas Brothers. The NBC comedy The Monkees followed four guys trying to make their band work. Their songs, like "Daydream Believer," became actual hits in the real world.
Badfinger, "No Matter What"



This hidden gem from the '70s plays while the girls are riding bikes down an empty country road.
Vanity Fare, "Hitchin' A Ride"



While we do not recommend hitch-hiking, we do recommend listening to songs that begin with a recorder solo.
Free, "All Right Now"



Something about this song makes us want to take our hair down and drive across the country. It's all right — just do it.
Diana Ross & the Supremes and The Temptations, "I'm Gonna Make You Love Me"



Has following the instructions laid out in the song "I'm Gonna Make You Love Me" song ever worked in making someone love you? Let us know.
The Jackson 5, "I'll Be There"



That's right, there are two Jackson 5 songs on this playlist. Listen to the Mariah Carey version.
Susanna Hoffs, "Now and Then"



Here it is! The song made for the movie. It's just as bittersweet as the movie: "Now and then don't have to look back / Now and then you're right here with me / Now and then my friend / Don't say goodbye again."
