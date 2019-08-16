Fifty years after the world first heard Charles Manson's name, the infamous cult leader is seemingly everywhere, again. Season 2 of Mindhunter has just been released, and what would a show about profiling serial killers be without making mention of the Manson Family figurehead. Ever since the horrific Manson Murders involving seven victims – carried out at the behest of Manson – in Southern California during the summer of 1969, Hollywood has attempted to capture Manson's madness for both the big and small screen.
The first season of Mindhunter was praised for its chilling casting of Ed Kemper (Cameron Britton) as it delved into some of the first investigations into serial killers. In fact, FBI agent Holden Ford only ended up meeting Kemper because he was denied an interview with Manson who was at the top of Ford's list of murderers he wanted to interview. Most of season 2 is focused around the Atlanta Child Murders that took place from 1979-1981, which means Manson would have been anywhere between six to 10 years into a life sentence in prison at the time.
With the anniversary of the Tate-LaBianca murders, a surge of portrayals of Manson have been released in the past couple years culminating in a series of projects put out just this summer including Charlie Says, Once Upon A Time In... Hollywood, and now Mindhunter.
