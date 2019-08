IMDb — the Internet Movie Database, though it extends far beyond that these days — provides pages for most real-life people that appear across all kinds of content, including news programs and documentaries. That's why the most terrifying names — who aren't in scripted content — appear on the site. Ted Bundy John Wayne Gacy , and many more all have their own pages on the database, complete with credits, bios, and, weirdest of all, "trivia."