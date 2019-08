For the rest of the season, Annaliese believed that she and Kamil were meant to be. Kamil was a little less sure. He even went on a date with Shushanna Mkrtychyana from Nick Viall's Bachelor season after going on one with Annaliese. He was basically about to break up with Annaliese before she suggested they go to the Fantasy Suites together, at which point he didn't break up with her. (Not a kind move, dude.) Essentially, Kamil was never 100 percent in on the relationship, and Annaliese was very much totally in. So also she saw no issues when Kamil didn't want to propose at the end, but instead wanted to try dating in the real world. "I'm not worried," Annaliese said confidently. "I know that he wants to marry me."