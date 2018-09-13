Not content with one brutally publicized breakup, Bachelor In Paradise pulled an Arie during its season 5 finale and blindsided another poor woman with heartbreak. Technically, it was ex-social media influencer Kamil Nicalek who did the heart-breaking, endings things with Annaliese Puccini on stage right after she told Chris Harrison they were in a good place.
After she gathered her thoughts, she read him the riot act, and Harrison sent him off to never be seen or heard from again...until Us Weekly’s Most Stylish New Yorkers party in New York City on Wednesday. The disgraced ex spoke to the outlet about the finale, justifying his choice to end things on stage by pointing out that "there’s no right place to have a breakup."
"I mean, I had to do what I had to do," he continued. "I’m a man. I take full responsibility."
As for their relationship now?
“We met that night after the whole breakup thing happened, and we went hiking the next day and we got tacos,” he said. “It was fun!”
Apparently they're still "best friends" and "talk all the time," but don't start crossing your fingers for a reunion.
"We’re trying the real world thing out now ‘cause we didn’t really have that much time [together] after the show,” Nicalek told Us. “You never know. I mean, she’s a great person, she has a good soul and she would make a good wife one day."
