Taylor Swift Fans Think They Found A Secret LGBTQ+ Meaning In Her Latest Insta

On Monday, Swift shared an image on Instagram that appears to be her wrist, stacked with bracelets. A few of the bracelets spell out words close to Swift's heart, like "CAT," "BENJI" (the name of her new cat), and "LOVER." The one that fans are focused on is one with the word "PROUD" on it, surrounded by blue, pink, and purple beads. For the uninitiated, purple, pink, and blue are the colors of the bisexual pride flag.
Fans on social media wondered if Swift was representing the bisexual flag with the bracelet, and what that might mean. Refinery29 has reached out to Swift for comment.
Taylor Swift just posted a pic of her wearing a bi pride bracelet i'M AKDJFHDKA pic.twitter.com/F6VS1KPU4D— ☀️ sappho panic ☀️ #BlueForSudan (@leneeh4) August 5, 2019
taylor swift just posted this... DOES ANYBODY ELSE SEE THE BRACELET THAT SAYS PROUD AND IT HAS THE BI FLAG COLORS!!!!! I CANT STAY CALM!!!! SHES GONNA COME OUT IM CALLING IT NOW!!!!! pic.twitter.com/JYXQufBbQL— 《𝓱𝓮𝓵𝓮𝓷𝓪》 (@helena_p03) August 5, 2019
guys i guess tswift really is coming out as bi why else would she have a bracelet that says proud with the bi flag colors more power to her you know i love taylor but this is a little extra even for me lol https://t.co/6HHLXuL1qc— © paige. (@azaholmesy) August 5, 2019
Swift has recently become more outspoken about LGBTQ+ issues. In June, Swift performed for Pride Month at the historic Stonewall Inn in New York City. Her second single off Lover, "You Need To Calm Down," is explicitly about supporting the LGBTQ+ community, with lyrics like "Sunshine in the street at the parade / but you would rather be in the dark ages making that sign." The video features many LGBTQ+ icons, from Ellen DeGeneres to Hayley Kiyoko, and is dedicated to a petition to support the Equality Act.
Swift's bracelets were not made by Swift herself: They were gifted to her by fans at her "secret sessions," in which she invited Swifties over to hear Lover for the first time.
the fact that she's wearing all the friendship bracelets give to her at the secret session...... we had to cry #LoverSecretSessions pic.twitter.com/Aj5wPYCqPr— z (@ridingetawaycar) August 5, 2019
Swift is, coincidentally, a big fan of the colors. Swift went all-in on the purple, pink, and blue theme over the weekend, when she posted a photo of purple, pink, and blue rice treats. The treats, along with M&Ms of the same colors that read "LOVER" on them, were also for her secret sessions with fans.
The secret sessions weekend isn't the first time fans wondered if Swift was using bisexual colors. In the "You Need To Calm Down" video, Swift wears a wig with the same colors. She's wearing it at the moment she sings, "Shade never made anybody less gay."
In a scene in the #YNTCDMusicVideo Taylor’s hair looks like an upside down bisexual flag and we all know Taylor never does anything without it meaning something so does this mean what I think it does??? pic.twitter.com/63oc2VJcc9— Sister Sabotage (@ScvrpiusPotter) June 20, 2019
The bisexual colors Swift has been using as of late could be Swift showing allyship for an often underrepresented part of the LGBTQ+ community.
Lover arrives on August 23.
This post has been updated with additional reporting.
