The Birthday Girl By Melissa De La Cruz Is Full Of Characters You'll Love To Hate

The house was situated in the south end of Palm Springs, in the old Canyon Country Club neighborhood, which was now called Indian Canyons because the land was leased from the tribe that owned it. Half the city sat on Native American land, hence the presence of casinos downtown. But Ellie insisted on calling it by its original name — the name of the country club when Frank Sinatra and Walt Disney used to golf there. If she’d been on the city council, she never would have allowed the name change. e older families bunkered down in the Vista Los Palmas neighborhood in the north end, which was supposedly more desirable because it wasn’t leased land. But it was windy over there, and the views of the mountains were better on the south side of town. She’d fallen in love with her neighborhood’s wide streets dotted with palm trees. Here in Indian Canyons, the homes weren’t hidden behind high hedges or walls, so everyone could see exactly how fabulous your house was.