The Gym Deals & Workout Class Discounts To Score In August

The brutal combination of August anxiety and Mercury retrograde's shadow period might have you absolutely reeling right now. With no more beach days on the horizon, and nary a holiday in sight, what better way to shake off all that extra energy than a workout?
If you're not signed up for a gym membership or are all out of ClassPass credits, you're actually in luck. There are lots of workout class promotions and gym discounts running throughout the month of August. And hey, you have to show off the workout gear you copped for Amazon Prime Day somewhere, right? Here are the gym and workout class deals to take advantage of this month:
Advertisement
Blink Fitness
If you're starting back at school this month, consider signing up for Blink Fitness' Student Summer Offer while you still can. For $75, you get access to one gym location for three months. The offer ends on September 2, so get thee to a Blink location soon.
Shadowbox
The first Shadowbox location in Chicago opens up soon, and the boutique boxing class is offering a sweet pre-sale promotion: buy two classes and get two free for just $64. A single class is usually $36.
SoulCycle
You went all summer without seeing a free concert, so why not go to a free SoulCycle class and see Mark Ronson DJ live at the same time? The next Sound by SoulCycle event allows New York City riders to do exactly that. The event is on August 27 at iconic Webster Hall in the East Village, so sign up for the e-mail list and book your bike ASAP.
New York Sports Club
Join New York Sports Club today, and you get August and September for free. Memberships are affordable even during the full-priced months, and you can expect to pay $44.99/month and above depending on your location.
CorePower Yoga
Summer is the best time to go to a hot yoga class, because very few people are intentionally seeking out a heated room. That means there's more studio space for you to flow and sweat. Consider trying CorePower Yoga's new client special, which allows you to take seven days of classes free. Once the weather changes you can decide whether or not to pull the trigger on a full-price membership.
Advertisement
Swerve Fitness
This competitive indoor cycling studio is hosting an August challenge called Swerve Summer Games. All you have to do is set a goal number of rides that you'd like to complete over the course of the month, and when you reach it, you earn rewards such as complimentary rides, and special Swerve merch. (Although you still have to pay for classes, the challenge and prizes are free.)
Club Pilates
Reformer Pilates classes can be pricey a la carte, which is why membership-based studios like Club Pilates are so worth it. Right now, there's a promotion that gives you $50 off of your membership when you sign up at certain locations (monthly fees vary depending upon the studio location). Not sure if you like reformer Pilates? Try one of their free intro Pilates classes first.
Advertisement