Samantha Sidley Turns Singing In The Rain Into A Pro-Lesbian Anthem In "I Like Girls"

"That's my mom's house, the house I grew up in [laughs]. It's come a long way. It was built in the '30s; it's one of the first California, modern architecture houses. One of my best friends, Nigel DeFriez, directed the video. We've always wanted to work together. We both came up with this story that we wanted to look like Singing in the Rain, to have aspects of that in it. You know that scene where all the girls are lined up in shelves and they're singing about them? We wanted it to be like that, but show all types of girls. We put out calls to all of our friends to have them in the video. It's a celebration of beautiful women."