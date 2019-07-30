Laura Mercier's Most Iconic Product Is Changing — Here's What You Need To Know

Few products enjoy the sort of name recognition that Laura Mercier's Tinted Moisturizer does. In addition to being a longtime fan- and editor-favorite, it's all but synonymous with the makeup artist-founded brand, which has been around since 1996. Well, get ready to rethink everything you know about the beloved moisturizer — because, after 23 years, it just got a 2019 makeover.
In addition to redesigned packaging, the beloved light-coverage complexion product (and its illuminating sister) reportedly went through 67 different variations before settling on the new formula, which offers more skin-care benefits than ever before: A new proprietary hydrating complex offers round-the-clock moisture, and a "modernized" sunscreen system gives SPF 30 protection — an upgrade from the previous SPF 20 protection level.
The new-and-improved formulas will run you $47 ($1 more than the previous price point), and hit Sephora.com today. And while we fully understand the sadness associated with saying goodbye to a beloved product, let us soothe any heartbreak by saying that the new stuff is good. Like, really good.
The sheer-coverage tinted moisturizer looks and feels slightly less dewy than the OG version, but the illuminating formula still has the glow you know and love and is a great option if you want to make highlighter optional. Plus, the expanded shade range means that more people than ever can be included in the brand's idea of beauty — something that means much more than just makeup.
In other words, consider this relaunch less of a farewell and more of a beginning of something new to discover — and love. (Trust us.)
