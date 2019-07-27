Hailey Bieber may have been enamored by Kylie Jenner's recent Instagram pictures of little baby Stormi, but don’t expect to see any little Biebers anytime soon.
After the newlywed sent the internet into a tizzy with her “baby fever” comment under Jenner’s post, she doubled back to clarify that it’ll be a minute before anyone’s calling her “Mom.”
It all started when Entertainment Tonight Canada wrote in an Instagram post, “Could there be a baby Bieber on the horizon?! Hailey Bieber says Kylie Jenner’s daughter Stormi is giving her 'baby fever.'”
Bieber swiftly shut down these rumors in a comment captured by Comments by Celebs.
“Just admiring my friend’s beautiful daughter,” she wrote. “Doesn't mean I’m having babies anytime soon!”
So, maybe a baby isn’t on the way for Bieber, but it’s clear that she and her husband, Justin, are open to having children in the future. Earlier this month, Justin also gushed over his future children with Hailey, though unlike Hailey, he was clear from the start that it would be a while.
“Love dates with you baby.. one day Ill be doing daddy daughter dates..... not hinting at anything soon,” he wrote. “I’m not in a rush. I just wanna enjoy you by yourself for a while!”
Word to the wise, don’t read too hard into either of the Biebers’ baby comments or their poorly-timed pregnancy jokes.
