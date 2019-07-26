What will happen to June (Elisabeth Moss), her children, and Gilead on The Handmaid's Tale? If you were hoping for a happy ending for all at the end of season 3, it seems unlikely. According to a press release from Hulu, The Handmaid's Tale is returning for season 4, suggesting there's more misery awaiting all our key characters.
The third season of The Handmaid's Tale follows June — now "Oflawrence" — after she decides to stay in Gilead rather than escape with her daughter, Nicole. June wants to make sure that her older daughter Hannah (Jordana Blake) can get out of the country safely and not have to suffer under the oppressive regime of Gilead.
Advertisement
June is working with an underground network of Marthas who are fighting for the greater good in the third season of the Emmy winning series, fostering themes centered on revolution and rebellion. But, it wouldn't be The Handmaid's Tale without multiple reminders of how a world that oppresses women is full of misery. In a recent episode, June watched a Martha be hung for agreeing to help her see Hannah. In another, June is forced by Commanders to have sex with Lawrence (Bradley Whitford) while his wife (Julie Dretzin) sobs. Then there's the aftermath of the PTSD suffered by Emily (Alexis Bledel), who was fortunate enough to seek asylum in Canada.
Though The Handmaid's Tale is based on Margaret Atwood's 1985 novel, the first season ended around the point the book did. Following the success of the Hulu series, Atwood now has a sequel to the novel in the works — though where exactly that will place June is still unknown.
Could there be a happy ending somewhere for June? Maybe one day, when Gilead topples — but it's probably not happening before the end of season 4.
Advertisement