In 1967, MGM deemed Tate ready to emerge from chrysalis. She was starring in three films, including a documentary featurette called All Eyes on Sharon Tate . Playboy Magazine declared 1967 " the year Sharon Tate happens ." But her acting abilities was still doubted: J. Lee Thompson, the director of her first film The Eye of The Devil, said very seriously, "Could she do it?" That was in all our minds. We even agreed that if after a first two weeks, Sharon was not quite making it, that we would put her back in cold storage.'"