After getting a taste of Hollywood, prom and pageant queen wouldn't cut it for Tate. Her father happened to receive a transfer to San Pedro, CA. So, in 1962, Tate traveled to Los Angeles ahead of her family and headed to Beymar's agent's office. Her big break came after an audition for Petticoat Junction. She was brought to the attention of Beverly Hillbillies producer Martin Ransohoff, who said to her: "Baby, we're going to make you a star."