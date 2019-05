The Cast Of Charlie Says Vs. Their Real Life Manson Family Counterparts

Annabeth Gish Plays Warden Virginia Carlson

The Real Virginia Carlson

The actress was seen last year in the hit series The Haunting of Hill House and reprised her role as Monica Reyes in new episodes of The X-Files. She has had multiple guest spots in popular shows throughout her career such as Pretty Little Liars, Sons of Anarchy, and The West Wing. She is probably most recognized for a role early on in her career, playing Kat in the severely underrated film Mystic Pizza with Julia Roberts and Lili Taylor. Virginia Carlson, the warden of the California Institution for Women where Van Houten, Atkins, and Krenwinkel were imprisoned, invited a group of feminists connected to the Santa Cruz Prison Project to help rehabilitate the women of the Manson Family, according to The New Yorker. The publication quotes Faith as saying Carlson intended to “raise the women’s consciousness to a point where they would be able to think clearly for themselves, and recognize how deeply their subordination and rote obedience to Manson had degraded their humanity.”