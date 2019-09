In the film’s defense, it was only a matter of time before someone showed the murders in their entirety, and with a Tarantino film on the horizon, we should probably be getting used to the blood. But then, in a twist that feels lifted straight out of this year’s second-worst movie, Serenity , Sharon and her friends survive the ordeal, only to realize that they are in an alternate reality. Looking back at the driveway she just escaped, Sharon sees her own corpse, covered with a sheet, her bloodied pregnant belly peeking through the folds. A voiceover calls back to an earlier conversation with friend and celebrity hairdresser Jay Sebring (Jonathan Bennett), in which he explains: “I think there’s infinite versions, infinite realities. We’re probably living a version of our story for who knows, probably forever. At least, until we get it right.”