Police Say Father Abducted 4-Year-Old Girl & She's Believed To Be "In Extreme Danger"

An Amber Alert has been issued for missing 4-year-old Gracelynn June Scritchfield, who is believed to be in “extreme danger.” Police believe the girl's father Arlie “Trey” Hetrick III, 26, abducted her during what was supposed to be a normal three-day visit.
Gracelynn was last seen on July 6 in Fairmont, WV. According to her mother Summer Scritchfield, Hetrick was supposed to return with Gracelynn on July 7. Hetrick instead told Scritchfield he had taken the girl on a weeklong vacation, WDTV reported.
On July 14, the day the vacation was supposed to end, Scritchfield said she didn’t hear back from Hetrick, prompting her to call the police. The two are believed to be traveling in a gold 2001 Subaru Forester with West Virginia license plate 1TH163. The vehicle was spotted in Arizona on July 17.
Advertisement
Gracelynn is described as 3’ tall, 35 pounds, with dark blonde hair and blue eyes. Hetrick is 5’ 9” tall, approximately 140 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.
"I think he's going to have to be found. I don't think he's going to bring her back on his own time,” Scritchfield told WDTV, claiming Hetrick has previously tried to break their shared custody agreement. She said she fears something bad has happened to her daughter. "I want to know where she is and I want to know if she's safe. I just want her home."
If you have information on Gracelynn June Scritchfield’s whereabouts, you can notify the West Virginia State Police in Fairmont at 304-367-2850.
Advertisement