A University of Mississippi student was arrested and charged in the murder of 21-year-old Alexandria "Ally" Kostial, who was shot eight times in an apparent homicide, her body found on Saturday near a lake about 20 miles from campus.
Brandon Theesfeld, 22, was arrested on Monday afternoon and charged on Tuesday at the Lafayette County Courthouse, according to The Daily Beast. He is being held at the Lafayette County Detention Center.
Kostial, an Alpha Phi sorority sister and rising senior at Ole Miss, was last seen outside of a bar near campus. The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department said deputies discovered Kostial's remains while on routine patrol in a remote area near Harmontown, MS.
Kostial, originally from St. Louis, was a marketing student at Ole Miss who had been taking courses and teaching fitness classes over the summer. She was the president and a founding member of the school's golf club.
The student's friends and sorority sisters paid tribute to her life.
"She quite possibly was the nicest human being that I’ve ever met," Anna Pasco told WMC 5. "It’s just hard for me because all I can think about when I see her face is what she went through, what she was thinking, what she was saying. It’s hard. ... She is a beautiful, beautiful person inside and out and I love her and I’m going to miss her forever."
"Still can't believe this is real," Kassidy Desnoyer wrote on Facebook. "I’m so grateful that I got to know Ally throughout high school and we shared so many memorable experiences at Ole Miss together. From road-tripping down to Oxford to being my Alpha Phi sister, I will cherish all the memories we had together. She was the brightest light and always had a smile on her face. She truly was a ray of sunshine. My heart and condolences go out to the Kostial family."
If you have information about Alexandria Kostial's death, you can contact the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department at 662-234-6421 or Crime Stoppers at 662-234-8477.
