Justin Bieber Wants Trump To Free A$AP Rocky — & The Kids Being Held At The Border

Some celebs are calling the children at the border to be released. Others are petitioning to “Free A$AP.” Justin Bieber says, “Why not both?”
Following President Donald Trump’s announcement that he would be calling the prime minister of Sweden to help get rapper A$AP Rocky released from jail, Bieber tweeted out “thanks” along with another release request.
“I want my friend out. I appreciate you trying to help him. But while your [sic] at it @realDonaldTrump can you also let those kids out of cages?” Bieber wrote.
The “cages” the singer is referring to are the detention centers where asylum seekers, including many children, are being held. Numerous reports have called the overcrowded facilities “inhumane” with detainees reportedly being held without soap, beds, or toothbrushes.
I want my friend out.. I appreciate you trying to help him. But while your at it @realDonaldTrump can you also let those kids out of cages?— Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) July 20, 2019
Trump has yet to publicly respond to Bieber’s request.
As far as A$AP Rocky, in addition to Bieber, Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West have lobbied for the rapper’s release. A$AP Rocky, née Rakim Mayers, was detained in Sweden after allegedly being involved in a street fight following his performance at the Smash X Stadion festival in Stockholm. A petition calling for his release has garnered more than 70,000 signatures.
On Saturday, Trump tweeted that he spoke with Prime Minister Stefan Löfven and said the Swedish leader had pledged the rapper “will be treated fairly.”
“Just had a very good call with @SwedishPM Stefan Löfven who assured me that American citizen A$AP Rocky will be treated fairly. Likewise, I assured him that A$AP was not a flight risk and offered to personally vouch for his bail, or an alternative,” Trump tweeted.
Just had a very good call with @SwedishPM Stefan Löfven who assured me that American citizen A$AP Rocky will be treated fairly. Likewise, I assured him that A$AP was not a flight risk and offered to personally vouch for his bail, or an alternative....— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 20, 2019
On the other hand, Löfven isn’t making any promises about A$AP Rocky’s release and said it was not his place to sway prosecutors or courts, NBC News reported.
"In Sweden, everyone is equal before the law, and this includes visitors from other countries," Löfven said.
