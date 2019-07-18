The Next Love Story From The Five Feet Apart Team Is A Spiritual Sequel

If you sobbed your way through the devastating ending of Five Feet Apart, dry your tears because you're going to want to dive into the next love story from the team behind that film and novel.
Five Feet Apart is a love story about two cystic fibrosis patients, Stella (Haley Lu Richardson) and Will (Cole Sprouse), who meet in the hospital and are must stay at least six feet away from one another due to the risk of cross-infection. It's a star-crossed love story that, despite receiving criticisms from some for romanticizing illness, has also brought awareness to the cystic fibrosis community.
Author Rachael Lippincott and screenwriter Mikki Daughtry, who worked together on Five Feet Apart (the novel was written after the original screenplay) have a new book in the works, per Entertainment Weekly. It sounds like a spiritual sequel to Five Feet Apart. The new novel, titled All This Time, is about "a boy who wakes up from a coma after a traumatic accident and meets the girl of his dreams, only to discover that reality might end up keeping them apart."
Lippincott and Daughtry are confident that fans will root for All This Time's central couple Kyle and Marley just as people rooted for Stella and Will.
"All This Time, the story of Kyle and Marley, has been with me for more than half my life. It has waited patiently while other stories claimed more of my time and attention," Daughtry said in a statement. "The success of Five Feet Apart — the movie and the novel — gave me the confidence to approach Simon & Schuster with this wildly improbable but intensely romantic tale of true love."
In an interview with Refinery29, Sprouse talked about why fans of Five Feet Apart are so excited to root for romance.
"People like watching things that give them hope," he says. "At a time when things can feel quite incendiary, it doesn’t surprise me that people are enjoying this."
We'll make sure to stock up on tissues before diving into All This Time.
