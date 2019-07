According to Utica police, Clark allegedly stabbed Bianca in the neck over an argument that started at a concert in New York City they had attended Saturday night and escalated on their drive back upstate. Oneida County District Attorney Scott McNamara said he believes Clark may have been jealous that Bianca kissed somebody else at the concert. Clark uploaded graphic images of the murder to Instagram, 4chan, and gaming chat platform Discord , and users quickly reported the crime to police. But — in a grim reflection on our culture — some users immediately began sharing the photos in an effort to gain followers and social media clout, as well as making misogynistic memes celebrating the death of Bianca, who was somewhat of a social media personality. Social media platforms were criticized for not taking down the images fast enough.