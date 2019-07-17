"Our family is devastated by the loss of our beautiful angel, Bianca. Our lives are now forever changed; our hearts are broken," Bianca’s mother Kim Devins wrote in a statement provided to Refinery29. "We will always remember her beautiful smile that lit up our lives. Her spirit will strengthen us and live on forever. While I could not be there to protect her from this violent end, I will now be her voice and spread the message of 'love, not violence.' Let us all pledge to share Bianca's amazing spirit to make this world a better place."