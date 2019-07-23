Scarlet Parke: “The reference [for the music video] is from the album cover for Flight Risk. It's supposed to represent how you feel before you break out of your shell and actually realize who you are and what you stand for. A lot of these songs represent the time I went through in my life where I was just kind of shooting in the dark and trying to figure it out. The album’s called Flight Risk ‘cause I was constantly running away from things into other things [and] trying to make things work. So, that's where the gold comes from. It really fits to this song because the entire song revolves around the feeling of anxiety and the series of thoughts that run through your head. By the end of the song, all the gold has come off — you've broken out of that shell, and you're starting to actually come into yourself.”