Dacre Montgomery Has A Podcast & It’s A Total 180 From Stranger Things’ Billy

In true Beat style, Montgomery hopes his podcast will be “altogether meditative, confronting and hopefully...universally relatable.” He lists five human motivations: “To AQUIRE [sic], To BOND, To LEARN, To DEFEND, To FEEL,” and explains that this podcast is what drives him to create. The podcast’s art is especially soothing — soft neon perfume bottles, with the titles of each poem on a different bottle. Grab some headphones, fire up your earbuds, and enjoy Montgomery’s velvety voice.