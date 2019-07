Dacre Montgomery Has A Podcast & It’s A Total 180 From Stranger Things’ Billy

The podcast, called DKMH, is a collection of Montgomery’s poetry, which he narrates over music. He describes his work as Beat poetry, which is a genre characterized by a loose, experimental style . His poems are set to music by artists such as Julia Stone Matt Lange , and LUCHS . Montgomery’s thick Australian accent is on full display — a huge contrast from Billy’s surfer drawl. The poetry itself is gentle and thoughtful, while the music is chill and has an ASMR-like quality to it. Each episode is only a few minutes long, perfect for binging. It's exactly the kind of thing that Billy would have run some kids over with a car for enjoying.