Stranger Things' Dacre Montgomery Has A Poetry Podcast You'll Want To Listen To

This post contains spoilers for season 3 of Stranger Things.
It’s 1985 in Hawkins, IN, and Billy Hargrove is the Stranger Things character that everyone loves to hate. But Dacre Montgomery, who played Billy in Stranger Things seasons 2 and 3, is the exact opposite of his character. Case in point: Montogmery has a soft poetry podcast, and the first episodes are out now.
The podcast, called DKMH, is a collection of Montgomery’s poetry, which he narrates over music. He describes his work as Beat poetry, which is a genre characterised by a loose, experimental style. His poems are set to music by artists such as Julia Stone, Matt Lange, and LUCHS. Montgomery’s thick Australian accent is on full display — a huge contrast from Billy’s surfer drawl. The poetry itself is gentle and thoughtful, while the music is chill and has an ASMR-like quality to it. Each episode is only a few minutes long, perfect for binging. It's exactly the kind of thing that Billy would have run some kids over with a car for enjoying.
Advertisement
In true Beat style, Montgomery hopes his podcast will be “altogether meditative, confronting and hopefully...universally relatable.” He lists five human motivations: “To AQUIRE [sic], To BOND, To LEARN, To DEFEND, To FEEL,” and explains that this podcast is what drives him to create. The podcast’s art is especially soothing — soft neon perfume bottles, with the titles of each poem on a different bottle. Grab some headphones, fire up your earbuds, and enjoy Montgomery’s velvety voice.
OUT NOW! Check out my podcast DKMH on @ApplePodcasts and @Spotify https://t.co/kUhTmD55Qk https://t.co/joxL2O0ttU pic.twitter.com/UDASVqjPNp— Dacre Montgomery (@dacremontgomery) July 11, 2019
Stranger Things 3 is available to stream on Netflix now
Advertisement