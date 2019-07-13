Here's What You Can Do If ICE Knocks On Your Door

This weekend, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is planning raids in several U.S. cities, reports the New York Times. As immigration activists protest in communities around the country, raids are expected to begin Sunday, July 14. Metropolitan areas in Atlanta, Baltimore, Chicago, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, and San Francisco may expect raids against undocumented individuals and families, reports USA Today. Here’s what you need to know if if ICE knocks on your door.
The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) has helpfully posted a guide on their Twitter account in English and several other languages, including Spanish, Portuguese, Arabic, Chinese, and Korean. The ACLU wants to remind all Americans — documented and undocumented — of their rights if approached by an ICE agent at home or at work.
First, if ICE shows up at your home, remember that you do not have to open the door. You can ask to see a warrant from a judge, and if they do not produce one, you do not need to let them in. If they do, remain silent and ask for a lawyer immediately. You do not have to say anything to ICE agents without a lawyer present. If they come to your work, you have the right not to consent to a search. You can ask if you are free to leave. If you are arrested, again, stay silent and ask for a lawyer immediately.
The most important thing to remember is that, wherever ICE agents may pick up, you don’t have to say a word to them. You are entitled to legal representation.
