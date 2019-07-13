Here's What You Can Do If ICE Knocks On Your Door

First, if ICE shows up at your home, remember that you do not have to open the door. You can ask to see a warrant from a judge, and if they do not produce one, you do not need to let them in. If they do, remain silent and ask for a lawyer immediately. You do not have to say anything to ICE agents without a lawyer present. If they come to your work, you have the right not to consent to a search. You can ask if you are free to leave. If you are arrested, again, stay silent and ask for a lawyer immediately.