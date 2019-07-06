Powerful Images From #CloseTheCamps Protests Across The Country

On June 2, nearly 200 protests calling for the government to "close the camps" were held in cities across the country, as inhumane conditions at U.S. immigrant detention centers have been widely reported.
The mobilization comes one day after a group of Democratic lawmakers visited two border facilities in Texas, where AOC claimed "women were told they could drink out of the [toilet] bowl." Members of Congress reported seeing overcrowded, "appalling and disgusting," "heartbreaking and abhorrent" conditions.
The #CloseTheCamps rallies were organized by advocacy groups MoveOn, United We Dream, Families Belong Together, and American Friends Service Committee.
Ahead, we share inspirational snapshots from protests across the country — from Albuquerque to Washington, D.C.
