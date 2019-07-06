Story from News

Powerful Images From #CloseTheCamps Protests Across The Country

Tiffany Diane Tso
Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images.
On June 2, nearly 200 protests calling for the government to "close the camps" were held in cities across the country, as inhumane conditions at U.S. immigrant detention centers have been widely reported.
The mobilization comes one day after a group of Democratic lawmakers visited two border facilities in Texas, where AOC claimed "women were told they could drink out of the [toilet] bowl." Members of Congress reported seeing overcrowded, "appalling and disgusting," "heartbreaking and abhorrent" conditions.
The #CloseTheCamps rallies were organized by advocacy groups MoveOn, United We Dream, Families Belong Together, and American Friends Service Committee.
Advertisement
Ahead, we share inspirational snapshots from protests across the country — from Albuquerque to Washington, D.C.
1 of 10

Albuquerque, New Mexico



Led by immigrants rights organization NM Dream Team, grassroots activists protested outside the offices of New Mexico's congressional delegates. Rep. Deb Haaland, one of the first two Native American women elected to Congress, was in attendance and spoke at the rally.
Related Stories
How To Help Migrant Children In U.S. Detention
What's Happening In The Migrant Detention Centers
Inside Wayfair Employees' Walkout
2 of 10

Austin, Texas



While Texans joined the nationwide #CloseTheCamps protests on June 2 by demonstrating in downtown Austin, another rally calling for an end to migrant detention was held at the Texas Capitol a couple days later on Independence Day.

"We won't let Austin look away from this issue on a holiday that celebrates freedom, while people who were seeking asylum here, are living a new nightmare on the border," Instagram user @kendra512 wrote.
Advertisement
3 of 10

Birmingham, Alabama



Elected officials, clergy, labor unions, and organizers were present for the "Close the Child Detention Camps Now" protest at the Vance Federal Building in Birmingham, AL on Tuesday, CBS 42 reported.
4 of 10

Boston, Massachusetts



Hundreds of protesters marched from the New England Holocaust Memorial to a detention center in the Dorchester neighborhood in Boston, in solidarity with the #CloseTheCamps rallies, Boston 25 reported. Eighteen people were arrested for trespassing outside the detention center, but will not be prosecuted, per Suffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins' orders.

"If you're reading this, I have just been arrested with 17 other Jews and allies outside of the ICE Detention Facility in Boston, protesting the US government's detention and dehumanizing abuse of immigrants in concentration camps at the border and around the country," writer Jaclyn Friedman tweeted on Tuesday.
5 of 10

Louisville, Kentucky



Moms topped by Sen. Mitch McConnell's office in Louisville, KY on June 2 and presented a letter demanding the senator cease funding for and close all migrant detention facilities, and reunite families that have been separated, the Louisville Courier Journal reported. The senator was not there to receive it, and the activists left it with security officers. They also held a "playtime protest" as part of the nationwide #ClosetheCamps initiative.
6 of 10

New York City, New York



Over 200 people took over a block in NYC's East Village neighborhood in one of the city's #CloseTheCamps protests, Patch reported. Demonstrators wrapped themselves in aluminum foil to emulate the shiny silver mylar blankets often pictured on asylum seekers being held in detention centers.
7 of 10

Palo Alto, California



Hundreds gathered on the corner of Embarcadero and El Camino in Palo Alto, CA, calling on the U.S. government to "close the camps," including an open mic and singalong.
Advertisement
8 of 10

Rochester, New York



People gathered outside of congressional district offices in Rochester, NY to demand the closure of migrant detention centers. Writer Becky Albertalli posted this photo to Instagram, with the caption: "This group is amazing - they drove almost two hours to protest."
9 of 10
San Francisco, California

Activists blocked streets in downtown San Francisco in solidarity with the national protest, CBS SF BayArea reported. The march began at the intersection of Montgomery and Market streets, near Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s office, and ended at the Federal Building, where the office of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is located.
10 of 10

Washington, D.C.



A crowd of protesters, including civil rights activist Mia Ives-Rublee, gathered near the White House to demand the closure of what many are calling "concentration camps" and show solidarity with the nationwide rallies.
Advertisement

More from US News