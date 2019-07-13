Lights For Liberty Vigils Across The U.S. Call For An End To Migrant Detention Centers

Protesters in more than 700 cities around the world came together on July 12 to rally against the treatment of migrants in detention centers under the organization known as Lights For Liberty.
Founded by lawyer Elizabeth McLaughlin, Lights For Liberty is described on their website as “a coalition of people dedicated to human rights, and the fundamental principle behind democracy that all human beings have a right to life, liberty, and dignity.” They have partnered with other organizations worldwide including the Women’s March, the ACLU of Texas, American Federation of Teachers, and the Center for Popular Democracy.
Advertisement
Thousands gathered in cities both large and small chanting “Never again is now!” in the hopes of shedding light all the appalling conditions in which migrants are being held in border facilities in the U.S. Hillary Clinton made a surprise appearance at the rally in her own town of Chappaqua, NY. Sen. Chuck Schumer tweeted out the #LightsForLiberty hashtag, calling President Donald Trump’s policies “callous” and “unacceptable.” Rosie O’Donnell spoke at the event in New York.
.@HillaryClinton makes a surprise appearance tonight at @Lights4Liberty Chappaqua Rally. #LightsforLiberty pic.twitter.com/NDhgy4dp6J— Opal Vadhan (@OpalVadhan) July 13, 2019
The conditions at the border caused by President @realDonaldTrump’s callous policies are unacceptable.— Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) July 13, 2019
I’m so proud of all of the New Yorkers taking to the streets tonight to raise awareness. #LightsForLiberty
Thank you @Rosie.#Lights4Liberty #NewYork pic.twitter.com/WJ21F0PZcg— LightsForLiberty-- Official (@Lights4Liberty) July 13, 2019
“The Trump administration’s immigration policies and detention camps meet the United Nations’ definition of genocide and crimes against humanity,” McLaughlin writes on the organization’s website. “Congress is refusing to stop the president and his policies. We cannot allow these atrocities to be perpetuated in our name.”
Some of the key events planned by the organization were in El Paso, TX; Homestead, FL; San Diego, CA; and New York City, where some of the largest detention and processing centers are located. Lights For Liberty also gathered in Washington, D.C. to demand action from Congress to not only end the detention centers, but to impeach Trump. At each candlelight vigil, legislators, activists, and members of affected communities spoke about why they believed the government should put an end to detention facilities.
#LightsforLiberty New York 🕯pic.twitter.com/rX1Yf7pZYs— Ryan Knight #LightsForLiberty🕯 (@ProudResister) July 13, 2019
Advertisement