The First Look At American Horror Story: 1984 Is Full Of So Many Juicy Spoilers

Season 9 of American Horror Story, which is subtitled 1984, has been cloaked in mystery — but now, creator Ryan Murphy is ready to let it all hang out. And by "it," I mean whatever is happening underneath former Glee star Matthew Morrison's shorts.
In a new Instagram video slideshow, Murphy revealed many actors joining the next installment of the FX series in the '80s garb that they'll wear. The actors participating in this "screen test" include American Horror Story: Apocalypse breakout star Cody Fern, returning players Emma Roberts and Billie Lourd, and Pose‘s Angelica Ross. However, the real scene-stealer is Morrison, whose new character rocks a very '80s stache while the camera focuses mainly on, well, his crotch. Given that Morrison played extremely earnest choir director Mr. Schue across six seasons of Glee, this makes me want to cry more than a little bit.
"To celebrate the first day of filming the NINTH Season of AMERICAN HORROR STORY, here's the official 1984 cast announcement along with some amazing 80s lewks," wrote Murphy on Instagram. "Enjoy!"
While it's fun to see Lourd fluff her glam rock hair and Fern vamp for the camera in a pastel windbreaker, the new videos also reveal a bit more of what American Horror Story: 1984 is actually about. For one thing, it looks a lot campier than we may have expected — literally and figuratively. The videos take place at a summer camp, which seems to be plagued by a serial killer — if that previous 1984 promo "The Woods" was any indication.
While "The Woods" featured a moody song and a woman running for her life, these new videos are less creepy and more straight-up silly. The whole thing is set to Dan Hartman's "I Can Dream About You" proving that we're in for a real treat: camp at camp!
Other spoilers we can gather from the new videos? Well, it looks like Roberts' character is a bit timider than, say, the witchy Madison Montgomery from Coven and Apocalypse. Returning actress Leslie Grossman may be playing a camp counselor, while Ross looks like she could be a doctor or, perhaps, the camp nurse.
Whatever Murphy has in store for this season of AHS, it's bound to be a blend of camp, blood, and '80s hair. American Horror Story: 1984 premieres September 18 on FX.
