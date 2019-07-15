Sunday Riley Just Dropped A Blowout Sale For Amazon Prime Day

If you regularly shop Sunday Riley, you know that, like most luxe skin-care brands with cult-status followings, it almost never goes on sale.
True fans may also be well-aware that the clean, chic, model-endorsed label is newly shoppable on Amazon. That's great for the obvious reasons: 2-day shipping and pure convenience. But the best part is that the brand has also been rolled into Amazon's huge Prime Day deals happening today and tomorrow, with Sunday Riley best-sellers dropped down to under $100 dollars.
Today, July 15th, and tomorrow, July 16th, you can buy the Amazon-exclusive Sunday Riley Game Changer Kit, which includes both the Good Genes serum and the Ceramic Slip cleanser, and shave $42 off your total. Yes, the sale price of $98 is still a hit, but when you consider that one bottle of Good Genes lactic acid serum (which has over 2,000 5-star reviews on Sephora) ordinarily costs $105 on its own, this two-piece set — with the essentially-free bonus addition of a French green clay-infused cleanser that's so gentle, the brand promises it's safe for even the most sensitive skin — is a pretty major deal.
For those who've never tried Sunday Riley, consider this Prime Day flash deal the best opportunity to add the prestige brand to your current routine... and maybe use that Amazon gift card you have laying around. If you already know and love Good Genes, Ceramic Slip, or both, we highly recommend snagging a Game Changer Kit now: On Wednesday, the price will shoot right back up to $140... and we can bet it won't be coming back down under $100 again any time soon.
