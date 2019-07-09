Story from Fashion

Every Designer Sundress You've Been Eyeing At The Outnet Is Now Up To 80% Off

Eliza Huber
In a season overrun by discounts, the key to success is having an edge over your competition. And with a selection of high fashion merchandise — on sale 24 hours a day, seven days a week — The Outnet’s on its way to becoming our favorite sale of the season.
Starting today, the retailer is offering up 7,050 pieces — from Mansur Gavriel to Stella McCartney to Acne Studios — at up to 80% off their original prices. But with a sale that big to sort through, not to mention the handful of other 4th of July sales on your radar, finding the perfect piece won’t be easy (or timely for that matter).
To ensure that get the most bang for your buck, we narrowed down your search to the one summer fashion item we covet most: sundresses. Ahead, click through our favorite summer dresses available for (much) less than face value right now at The Outnet.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
