The Rumors Are True: Tie-Dyed Frappuccinos Are Coming To A Starbucks Near You

Starbucks’ new Tie-Dye Frappuccino is a host of contradictions in a cup: It’s a tribute to high-fashion and it’s a nod to your dad’s closet. It’s got radioactive colors, but it’s made with real ingredients. It’s coming soon and leaving sooner.
Tie-dye is trending, both on the runways and the fast-fashion racks, but the decades-old pattern is now a drink: Red beet, blue spirulina, and golden yellow turmeric swirl around this drink, which is tropical-fruit flavored. Vanilla whipped cream dusted with tri-colored powder is artfully dolloped on top for extra color. Starting July 10th, the frappuccino will be available at your local Starbucks, but like 2017’s year’s Unicorn Frappuccino, it will only available for a few days, while supplies last.
Advertisement
If you follow frappuccino rumors (there’s a subreddit for that) Starbucks announcement comes as no surprise. In fact, it’s hardly news. Back in June, screenshots of internal messages prepping baristas for the July 10th release began making the rounds online. However, Starbucks remained silent on the subject for nearly a month.
The coffee chain already has a robust portfolio of wild themed frappuccinos. All of them Insta-worthy. None of them ever confirmed by the company until a few days before the release. But today, it’s official. If you’re as curious as we are about what exactly the “tropical fruit flavors” in the drink are, it seems like we have just days to find out.
YESSSS! 🙌 #TieDye is here and it won’t last long. pic.twitter.com/QyqS3zmuZO— Starbucks Coffee (@Starbucks) July 10, 2019
Advertisement