Story from Starbucks

The Best Starbucks Secret Menu Drinks, According To Fans & Baristas

Olivia Harrison
produced by Megan Madden; photographed by Nicole Maroon.
There are over 35,000 posts on Instagram that include the hashtag #StarbucksSecretMenu. Each mention of this menu conjures up images of lock boxes located in the very back corner of Starbucks storerooms. Those baristas who have been entrusted with the classified code have access to the recipe cards for exclusive drinks that only a select few customers know to ask for. In reality, the Starbucks Secret Menu doesn't exist in that fantastical form. Instead, it's just a phrase used to characterize drinks that aren't listed on the coffee chain's official menu but can be made with available ingredients upon request.
Advertisement
Though there is no actual top-secret Starbucks menu, there are certainly off-menu drinks that are frequently ordered. These drinks are known by many baristas and come up over and over in the tens of thousands of #StarbucksSecretMenu posts. We asked fans and baristas alike to share their favorites. Find out the clever drink names and instructions on how they're ordered and made, ahead.
1 of 15

Churro Frappuccino



Our fave off-menu drink is a CHURRO Frappuccino! It's a Vanilla Bean Frap, cinnamon dolce syrup, white mocha syrup, cinnamon on top on whipped cream and caramel drizzle." — Ashley and Chickii
Related Stories
We Tried Khloé Kardashian's Starbucks Order
This Summer's Biggest Coffee Trends
Starbucks Slashes Their Speciality Drink Menu
2 of 15

Caramel Apple Spice



"I'm not at all a coffee drinker, yet my favorite hot beverage is from Starbucks — and it's not even on the menu. Caramel Apple Cider is an OG non-caffeine drink removed from the order board over a decade ago. Its official name was Caramel Apple Cider, with main ingredients cinnamon dolce syrup, apple juice, topped with whipped cream and caramel — hence the name. Now, as part of the mystery, secret, only if you knock twice, spin around and wiggle your nose as Bewitched menu, baristas refer to it as Caramel Apple Spice. It always makes me chuckle that without this item even being on the list anymore, if you order it, baristas nowadays repeat it back with *spice.* Somehow, cider magically transformed into spice when this drink got lost off the menu.

In true Starbucks fandemonium, I leveled-up my Caramel Apple 'Spice' experience years ago by ordering it with two pumps of hazelnut, regardless of size — always two pumps. After all the years of requesting my secret off-menu creation, an intrigued barista recently asked, 'How'd you come to add the hazelnut? That's an insider trick,' he said with a curious expression. The truth is, I learned it from a Starbucks barista friend ages ago!" — Shaunda
Advertisement
3 of 15

The Undertow



"To properly prepare the Undertow you take a short cup and add two pumps of your desired syrup (typically Vanilla). Pour 1-1.5 inches of ice-cold Brevé (Half & Half). Hold a large spoon dome side up over the cup and pour two shots hot Espresso over the round side of the large spoon directly into the cup so that the hot espresso layers itself on top of the cold cream. The drink is then consumed all at once like a shot, starting hot and strong with the espresso and finishing cool and sweet with the cream." — Janelle and Ben
4 of 15

Cookies & Cream Frappuccino



"There's always the good ol' cookies and cream frappuccino. It's a double chocolatey chip frapp with white mocha instead of mocha. It's one of the simplest 'secret menu' drinks and personally my favorite because of that." — Eleventh_Barista
5 of 15

The Jon Snow Drink



"It's Mango Dragonfruit mixed with coconut milk but without the fruit inclusions." — Melissa
6 of 15

Banana Split Frappuccino



"The Banana Split Frappuccino is my favorite. It's a strawberry and cream frappuccino, add banana, two pumps mocha for a grande. Voila!" — sharksharksnark
7 of 15

Nutella Hot Chocolate



"Venti hot chocolate, two pumps of hazelnut, and almond milk. I'm a therapist and the teens I work with often make fun of how often I drink Starbucks. I don't care — it's delicious!" — Kimberly
Advertisement
8 of 15

Snickerdoodle Latte



"My Snickerdoodle Latte is a tall blonde latte with one pump white mocha and one pump cinnamon dolce. Steam cinnamon powder into the milk. Top with whip and cinnamon dolce topping if desired (I don't). I add an extra shot, but you don't have to." — jquinnifer
9 of 15

Medicine Ball



"My favorite secret menu item is called a Medicine Ball — I discovered this last year when I had a cold that I just could not shake. It's basically a hot lemonade tea, with honey and optional peppermint syrup. Recipe online says: Venti cup with half hot water and half steamed lemonade, one bag of Teavana Jade Citrus Mint Tea, one bag of Teavana Peach Tranquility Tea, packet of honey, and a pump of peppermint (optional)." — Kelly
10 of 15

Shaken Strawberry Lemonade



"Lemonade with strawberry puree makes a better strawberry lemonade than with strawberry açai, which is what most people do." — jquinnifer
11 of 15

Toffee Nut Soy Latte



"Former Starbucks barista here! My favorite recipe that should be on the current menu, tastes like summer and cake, all in one drink (amazing, I know). It's a 'double tall, toffee nut, soy latte.' First of all, toffee nut is an underrated syrup, and when mixed with the vanilla soy, it's a perfect blend of coffee and flavor — don't forget the extra shot of espresso in there!" — Veronica
12 of 15

Short Soy-Steamer



"My Starbucks off-menu go-to is a short soy-steamer. It's their smallest cup ,which they don't publicize, and it's just steamed soy milk. But their soy milk is vanilla flavored, so no need to add shots, flavors, or sugar. It's not cheap and there's no coffee in it, but it's totally worth it." — Taline
Advertisement
13 of 15

Upgraded Pink Drink



"I'm not a barista, just a fan! I don't drink coffee so I came up with these so I could have more options. Order a Venti Passion Tango Iced Tea, unsweetened. Ask for Strawberry Infusion, light coconut milk, a scoop of strawberries, and two Stevia/Splenda." — Selena
14 of 15

Sunrise Sunset



"Order a Grande Green Iced Tea, no sweetener, no water, one pump of peppermint syrup, Cool Lime refresher in place of the water, and a splash of Passion Tango Tea." — Selena
15 of 15

Snickerdoodle Mocha



"This is a white chocolate mocha with cinnamon dolce syrup. It's also really good as a frappuccino." — TheMagicPandas
Advertisement

More from Food & Drinks