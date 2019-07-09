The Best Starbucks Secret Menu Drinks, According To Fans & Baristas

Caramel Apple Spice



"I'm not at all a coffee drinker, yet my favorite hot beverage is from Starbucks — and it's not even on the menu. Caramel Apple Cider is an OG non-caffeine drink removed from the order board over a decade ago. Its official name was Caramel Apple Cider, with main ingredients cinnamon dolce syrup, apple juice, topped with whipped cream and caramel — hence the name. Now, as part of the mystery, secret, only if you knock twice, spin around and wiggle your nose as Bewitched menu, baristas refer to it as Caramel Apple Spice. It always makes me chuckle that without this item even being on the list anymore, if you order it, baristas nowadays repeat it back with *spice.* Somehow, cider magically transformed into spice when this drink got lost off the menu.



In true Starbucks fandemonium, I leveled-up my Caramel Apple 'Spice' experience years ago by ordering it with two pumps of hazelnut, regardless of size — always two pumps. After all the years of requesting my secret off-menu creation, an intrigued barista recently asked, 'How'd you come to add the hazelnut? That's an insider trick,' he said with a curious expression. The truth is, I learned it from a Starbucks barista friend ages ago!" — Shaunda