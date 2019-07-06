On the Fourth of July, Netflix dropped the third installment of Stranger Things, and fans are still deciphering every last detail and possible season four theory. But only the most avid Netflix devotees caught this very familiar face in Stranger Things 3.
If you’ve seen Queer Eye, you might remember William Mahnken as season two’s sensitive, romantic cinephile who needed the Fab Five’s assistance getting his life back on track, learning some recipes other than veggie wraps, and planning the perfect proposal to Shannan, the love of his life. According to William’s Instagram, the couple’s been doing well: they married in 2018 and recently took a trip to Kansas City to visit some of Queer Eye’s season three heroes (and try some of that amazing barbecue sauce).
It looks like more recently, the Mahnkens also took a trip to the fictional town of Hawkins, IN. You can first spot William in Stranger Things 3’s first episode, where he plays a significantly less lovable character: he’s one of Nancy’s nameless, sexist coworkers at The Hawkins Post.
The @QueerEye / @Stranger_Things crossover you all have been looking for!!! William from Queer Eye Season 2 “A Decent Proposal” pic.twitter.com/bmYryCoX2k— William Mahnken (@SilverLimePhoto) July 4, 2019
In the second episode, he returns — this time, with Shannan by his side. You can see the two dining in the background and, as William joked on Twitter, Shannan is “looking lovingly” at Hopper.
Who caught Shannan from @QueerEye looking lovingly at @DavidKHarbour on our date in the second episode of @Stranger_Things?— William Mahnken (@SilverLimePhoto) July 5, 2019
(@SilverLimePhoto @Treeandshield #StrangersThings3 pic.twitter.com/hAIMPkD1Sq
William has only shared photos from the first two episodes, but he teased on Twitter that he has a few more cameos throughout the season. “I can be found 9 times in @Stranger_Things. Can you find them all? #challenge,” he wrote.
Challenge accepted — we were all planning to rewatch the season, anyway.
I can be found 9 times in @Stranger_Things— William Mahnken (@SilverLimePhoto) July 6, 2019
Can you find them all? #challenge #StrangersThings3 pic.twitter.com/iD3w7ST53h
