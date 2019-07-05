Bradley Cooper, Can You Hear Irina Shayk's Freedom Ringing?

Irina Shayk was the most patriotic Fourth of July participant, but maybe not for the reason you think. The model posted a photo of her celebrating America's freedom to her Instagram, but it has some people wondering if what she was really happy about was freedom from a certain Bradley Cooper. The couple announced their split in June after months of swirling breakup rumors, but if Shayk is suffering from any heartbreak, she's not showing it in this photo.
"I know what's on your mind," one commenter joked. "'Freedoooooooom' 😎"
"Finally free and happy❤️" another wrote.
But perhaps this commented put it most succinctly: "A QUEEN LIVING HER BEST LIFE AFTER SHE DUMPED THE GARBAGE"
Now, Bradley Cooper isn't necessarily "garbage," but he and Shayk's pre-split and post-split behavior did cause a lot of speculation about the couple's happiness. (Plus there were those rumors with Lady Gaga that were quickly shot down when Gaga clarified that no, she and Cooper weren't secretly a couple.
As for Shayk, her Instagram post could have just been exactly what it looks like: An over-the-top Independence Day declaration. But if it was what everything thinks it is, then that's worthy of some fireworks as well.
