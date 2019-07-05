How All 25 Democratic Presidential Candidates Celebrated The 4th Of July

While President Donald Trump spent his Fourth of July getting rained on at the Lincoln Memorial amid a bombastic display of military pageantry that included tanks and expensive military flyovers, most of the Democratic presidential candidates went back to basics and celebrated Independence Day on the campaign trail.
From Iowa to New Hampshire to Nevada, the candidates walked in parades, shook hands with supporters, and kissed a lot of babies. Some also took the opportunity to have fun under the sun with their families and watch fireworks shows in the evening.
Ahead, we rounded up what every one of the 25 Democratic presidential candidates did on the Fourth of July, in alphabetical order.