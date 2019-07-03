Couture week has arrived, and per usual, there’s plenty of fashion to admire both on and off the runway. The annual fête is among the most stylish events of the year, bringing out industry insiders and It girls alike. Along with the fantastical designs on the runway, we look forward to seeing the stylish attendees flooding the streets of Paris in their finest and most meticulously styled ensembles. It’s a time when the French capital truly becomes one massive catwalk that offers up enough style inspo to last us through to September when fashion month rolls around.
This year, many couture week attendees seemed to favor themes of androgyny and structure — think boxy blazers, utilitarian trousers, and textured layers. On the color front, we saw a noticeable preference for classic black and white pairings, in addition to fall-appropriate hues like cognac, mauve, and teal. Sky-high stilettos continue to reign supreme, although flats and dad sneaks were spotted on several guests. Accessory-wise, many opted for oversized sunnies and statement handbags. In other words: Minimalism may be taking a backseat for now.
Ahead, we recap our favorite street style looks from couture week 2019. Take note, and get ready to hit those summer sales armed with a little sartorial inspiration from these street style stars.