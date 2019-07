Can Uber's JUMP Bikes Reimagine Your Morning Commute?

And, biking can be fun. As someone who was ambivalent about biking, especially in a city, I felt free when I rode a JUMP e-bike in London. I soared down the side of the River Thames and down a busy street. I felt the wind blowing through my helmet (Uber urges riders to wear one and has partnered with Thousand and Retrospec to offer cheaper headgear), and cautiously learned to dodge walkers. I felt more in control than I had in a long time. As I sped along, I found myself imagining a different road map to work. I thought about how I could incorporate biking into my ride home, rather than taking the train. Although I’d always felt that I was far too uncoordinated for biking in the city, it suddenly seemed do-able. Van der Zee told me at the summit that she hoped she could convince just one person to open their mind to biking at In Goop Health. “If it helps,” I told her, “you’ve convinced me.”