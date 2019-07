British people have generally been more sceptical of the wellness movement than Americans. As with anything that’s earnest in nature, it’s in our nature to mock. Perhaps this is why the company’s recently opened store in Notting Hill looks and feels just like any other upmarket lifestyle store; there’s homeware, clothes and facial serums. (Side note: They also stock sex toys and lube and I must say, Goop’s open approach to sex and female pleasure is admirable.) Perhaps this apathy is also why this first In Goop Health event in the UK hasn’t sold out. On the morning of 29th July, there were still tickets to be had and to be fair, at £1,000 a pop for the full-day summit on Saturday (£4,500 or £2,000 for a weekend pass with or without hotel), it’s understandable. The Sunday programme offered a more affordable in and was made up of individual classes which could be purchased from £30. Many of the attendees I met on Saturday were Americans who now live in Europe. "It feels like something that’s just for me," says an American expat who, usually exhausted by kids and other family commitments, had flown in for the weekend from Switzerland.