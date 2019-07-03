Taylor Swift & Scooter Braun Continue To Stand Their Ground

It's been a few days since Taylor Swift released her blog post condemning music manager Scooter Braun for acquiring her masters in his $300 million deal to purchase Big Machine Records, but it doesn't sound like any progress has been made. While stars are certainly standing by Swift in her claims that Braun bullied her during her public fallout with Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, just as many people in Braun's corner are firing back.
In regards to Swift writing that she was unaware of the deal and unable to buy back her masters, a source has joined Braun's chorus of supporters in refuting the claims.
“In the entire time of negotiations, she never once reached out about wanting her masters,” they told Page Six. “She decided to walk away. In the 10 months since, she hasn’t reached out once, so how passionate could she have been about them?”
According to Page Six, because of an NDA, Swift was not aware that it was Braun who was in talks to purchase the label, but even if she was, the details of her ability to buy back her masters have reportedly been skewed. The issue appears to be less about the sale of her masters, and more about who they were sold to.
“Scott Borchetta never gave Taylor Swift an opportunity to purchase her masters, or the label, outright with a check in the way he is now apparently doing for others,” Swift’s attorney Donald Passman told them.
"No matter what Scooter or any of his people say, Taylor believes he did this to hurt her," the source said. "She wants the truth about him to come out. She was furious and she still is. She is so upset and has zero regrets about making this public."
Unsurprisingly, the Reputation writer "doesn't care if she has enemies," because she has her own friends and fans standing by her side.
Refinery29 has reached out to Swift and Braun for comment.
