Story from Movies

Every Marvel Movie That's Still On Netflix This Summer

Ariana Brockington
Photo: Courtesy of Marvel Studios/IMDb.
It’s already halfway through 2019, and so far Marvel has dominated the box office. First came the release of the company’s first female-led film with Captain Marvel in March. Then, the global success and all-time box office record breaking Avengers: Endgame arrived in April. After a couple months to process the loss of a few heroes, Marvel returned to the big screen with Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 2.
But after that, the production powerhouse’s lineup is somewhat unknown aside from The New Mutants which has been pushed back to April 3, 2020. There are development plans for anticipated projects like a Black Widow film and a third installment of Guardians of the Galaxy, but information hasn’t been released about production or release plans. So, what are Marvel fans to do? Well, fear not because Netflix has plenty of Marvel movies to keep fans entertained (well, until the Disney+ streaming service debuts in November and takes all the MCU titles with it).
Advertisement
While there a few Marvel Studios gems in this lineup, it should be noted that a great deal of Netflix's Marvel movie offerings are animated (sorry!). But hey, beggers can't be choosers, and after Spider-Man: Far From Home, we're betting your hankering for Avengers-adjacent content is pretty insatiable...
1 of 11

Thor: Ragnarok (2017)



This was the third Thor film, but hopefully it isn’t the last. Directed by Taika Waititi, Thor: Ragnarok is arguably the best entry in the series. Thor (Chris Hemsworth) finds Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) on a foreign planet. Then, Thor has to figure out how to return to Asgard so that he can battle his sister Hela (Cate Blanchett) and prevent her from destroying his home planet.
Related Stories
Brie Larson Made A Great Gesture At The MTV Awards
Will Marvel Have LGBTQ+ Representation?
All The Ways Captain Marvel Influences Endgame
2 of 11

Ant- Man and the Wasp (2018)



The Ant-Man films aren’t as widely praised or recognized as some of the other franchises, but they still entertain. More importantly, they serve as the entire foundation for Endgame's time heist, so now would be a good time to catch up. In this sequel, Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) teams up with Wasp (Evangeline Lilly) for the first time. Scott must once again find a balance between being a superhero and a father when he faces a new enemy with Hope. Also, two words: Quantum Realm.
Advertisement
3 of 11

Avengers: Infinity War (2018)



Even the most casual of Marvel fans has most likely seen Avengers: Infinity War, the film that kicked off all the chaotic events that occurred in Endgame. The team battles Thanos, trying to prevent him from collecting all six Infinity Stones. It also includes the first of many goodbyes to characters loved in the franchise and if you're just dying to cry as Peter Parker turns to dust again, you're in luck.
4 of 11

Black Panther (2018)



Relive the full introduction to Wakanda, Shuri, and Killmonger in this blockbuster starring Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong’o, and so many more. In Black Panther, T’Challa must become the king of Wakanda after his father dies, but his authority is challenged by multiple adversaries.
5 of 11

Doctor Strange (2016)



It seems like a sequel to Doctor Strange is long overdue, but the studio hasn’t announced a title or date yet. Until then, watch Benedict Cumberbatch lead this movie that you might’ve not seen before (it'll also make Avengers: Endgame make a lot more sense). Dr. Strange battles enemies as he takes on the role of the most powerful sorcerer in the world.
6 of 11

Hulk Vs. (2009)



It might be quite a while until Wolverine joins his fellow superheroes in a live-action Marvel movie, but fans longing for Wolverine action in the MCU can get a bit of a placeholder in Hulk Vs. This animated feature shows Hulk going against both Wolverine and Thor.
7 of 11

Iron Man & Captain America: Heroes United (2014)



Who wouldn’t rather see Iron Man and Captain America getting along instead of having tension like in Civil War? In this animated action movie, Iron Man and Captain America take on villains Red Skull and Taskmaster to prevent them from destroying the world.
Advertisement
8 of 11

Marvel’s Hulk: Where Monsters Dwell (2016)



Hulk hasn’t led a movie by himself since briefly Edward Norton took on the role in 2008. It is definitely time for a new set of Hulk films. Since there aren’t any plans for that right now (Mark Ruffalo told Variety a Hulk movie will “never happen”), enjoy this animated flick with Hulk in the driver’s seat. He tries to stop his enemy Nightmare from entering the Dream Dimension while being assisted by Dr. Strange and the Howling Commandos.
9 of 11

Marvel Super Hero Adventures: Frost Fight! (2015)



Tom Hiddleston’s Loki might be gone from the big screen for a while, but he is set to have a series on Disney’s streaming platform. Until that is up and running in November, you can enjoy animated Loki in the meantime. He is the main villain in this animated flick that requires a team of heroes (including Captain Marvel!) to come together to take him down.
10 of 11

via GIPHY

Next Avengers: Heroes of Tomorrow (2008)



Although this animated movie was released in 2008, it tackles multiple timelines so it kind of fits right in with what’s currently going on in the MCU. In this world, all the Avengers have been killed except Tony Stark and Thor, so they recruit the Avengers’ children to defeat an evil robot with a familiar name: Ultron.
11 of 11

Planet Hulk (2010)



Despite not being in the MCU, this one could work as a prequel to the plot of Thor: Ragnarok. In Planet Hulk, the leading man crashes onto Sakaar (the planet from Ragnarok) and is forced to battle against fellow warriors in arena. Hulk and the other fighters unite to take down the Red King.
Advertisement

More from Movies