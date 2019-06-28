After Nearly 4 Years Together, Allison Williams & Husband Split

Ahead of their four-year wedding anniversary, Allison Williams and her husband Ricky Van Veen have separated. The couple announced the news in a joint statement obtained by Page Six.
“With mutual love and respect, we have made the decision to separate as a couple,” they statement read. “We are grateful for the friendship that we have and will continue to have."
The actress, best known for portraying Marnie in Girls and Van Veen met through mutual friends at a Bachelor watch party in 2011. The two confirmed their engagement three years later in 2014 and tied the knot in September 2015 in a ceremony officiated by Tom Hanks. Williams’ Girls costars Lena Dunham, Jemima Kirke, and Zosia Mamet were among the guests in attendance, as well as Katy Perry, Seth Meyers and John Mayer.
Allison briefly discussed her relationship with Van Veen on the Today show back in March 2016, calling married life "awesome."
Tech entrepreneur Van Veen co-founded the website CollegeHumor and video platform Vimeo, and currently works at Facebook. The last time the couple was publicly photographed together at the Vanity Fair Oscars party in March 2018, with a source telling Page Six that the pair was "distinctly different."
Since her role in Girls, Williams' career has taken off. In addition to staring as Rose, in Jordan Peele's critically-acclaimed horror film Get Out, she portrayed a musical prodigy in the insane Netflix movie, The Perfection.
