Apparently Tom Holland’s Brother Is A Timothée Chalamet Doppelgänger

Once upon a time, a young boy named Timothée Chalamet auditioned to be one of the most iconic superheroes of all time: Spider-Man. It didn't work out. Instead, a young British lad named Tom Holland snagged the role after auditioning all over the world. Now, Holland is about to debut his second film in the franchise, Spider-Man: Far From Home following 2017's Spider-Man: Homecoming, his two Avenger films, Infinity War and End Game, and 2016's Captain American: Civil War. But we're not here to talk about roles lost, or that in a perfect world Chalamet would be cast as Robin opposite Armie Hammer as Batman. No, we're here to discuss the possibility that one of Holland's brothers is a Timothée Chalamet doppelgänger.
While on Late Night with Seth Meyers, Holland told the story: He and his brother, Sam, were in Hawaii, and woman approached the two of them in the ocean. As Holland braced himself for her to recognize him, the woman turned to Sam and asked, "Oh my God, are you Timothée Chalamet?" He apparently answered yes.
So, does he look like the Oscar-nominated star? Is there an almost famous Timmy twin out wondering around the Marvel red carpets?
I'll let you decide for yourself here:
I, myself, will plead the fifth.
Check out the rest of Holland's appearance, where he talks about helping a sick woman on a plane because a superhero, and supersized studio movies, never rest.
