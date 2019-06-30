Mars Is In Leo, So Go Ahead And Send That Text

Mars enters Leo on July 1, an appropriate start to the hottest month of the year (in New York, at least). Named after the God of War, Mars rules attraction, energy, and courage. And Leo, the fifth sign of the zodiac, is a fire sign that’s known for being charismatic, outgoing, and impatient. Add these two together, and what do you get?
“DRAMA (in all capital letters!!),” says astrologer Lisa Stardust. During this transit, which lasts until August 18, “Arguments will take on a fiery, passionate, egocentric energy and will go on until there’s a winner,” Stardust says. “The flip side is that we also may overshare or rush into our feelings.”
Narayana Montúfar, Senior Astrologer for Astrology.com and Horoscope.com, explains that Mars and Leo are a natural fit. "Ruling things like sex, ambition, and drive, Mars is not only very comfortable in the most expressive sign of the zodiac, here it can function at its best!" she says. "We can expect to feel a surge of fun-loving energy in the form of courage, confidence, leadership, and passion… lots of passion. Mars in Leo is generous, proud, dramatic, and by far the sexiest combination. No matter what your sign is, this sign-planet blend will have us craving for more attention as we enjoy making huge strides towards our loftiest goals."
Now is the time to live life to the fullest. "If there was ever a time to be generous and express our feelings, it is now as we actively channel Leo’s big-hearted, fearless, and bold nature," Montúfar explains. "The one thing to look out for would be to keep our ego in check as the need to be adored and admired can easily creep in on us. Yes, Mars in Leo is what soap operas are made of, when colorful fireworks can turn into big blowouts in just a matter of seconds. In true Leo fashion, the next eight weeks are ideal to take charge and lead with our hearts as long as we don’t let our inner drama queen get out of hand."
This summer, following your impulses might not be a bad idea. “Word of advice, take a moment to think about how you wish to express your truest desires and heart,” suggests Stardust. “Then, send the email or text. Don’t hold back, just watch the tone because we may accidentally trigger the tempers of others.”
If that risky text is going to your partner, a crush, or an ex, it might be time to break out the handcuffs and flogger. “Sexual desires will be heightened, as well as our need to express our kinks and desires,” Stardust says. “Don’t repress your lusty thoughts. Go BIG or go home!”
